The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 10,631,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

