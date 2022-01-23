Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Cap of $23.31 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and $4.31 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $21.20 or 0.00059506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

