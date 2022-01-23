Toronado Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronado Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 5.7% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.67.

NYSE TWLO opened at $192.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $191.48 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.