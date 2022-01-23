TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $46,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 370,310 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

