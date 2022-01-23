TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $3.11. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 748,674 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.85.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth $250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.