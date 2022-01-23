Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,095.24.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

