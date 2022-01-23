TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.