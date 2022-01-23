TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 490 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $174.98 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

