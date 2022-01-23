TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.65 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

