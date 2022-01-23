Truist Financial Corp Acquires 195 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.98.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

