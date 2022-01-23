Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $32.36 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

