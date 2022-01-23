Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 152,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 475.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

