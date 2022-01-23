Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.