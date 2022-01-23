Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,115 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of TRUP opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.