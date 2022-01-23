Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $212.60

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212.60 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 214.80 ($2.93), with a volume of 691597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.80 ($3.18).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 390 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.00) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.94. The company has a market cap of £888.73 million and a PE ratio of -51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($28,518.24).

About Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

