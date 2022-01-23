Typhoon Network Market Cap Hits $424,100.55 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $424,100.55 and $6,745.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

