U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

