UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

UFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $69.35 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $76.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

