Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.16. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.