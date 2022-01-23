Unibright (UBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Unibright has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00044854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

