United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

