United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €43.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.08).

Several brokerages have commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

UTDI stock traded down €0.64 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €33.53 ($38.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($44.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.45.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

