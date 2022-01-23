United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €43.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.08).

Several brokerages have commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

UTDI stock traded down €0.64 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €33.53 ($38.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($44.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.45.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

