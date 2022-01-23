United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UMC stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
