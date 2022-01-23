United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMC stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

