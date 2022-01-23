United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,233,420.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
