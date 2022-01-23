United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,233,420.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.92. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

