UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 520 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $388.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

