UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 662 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

