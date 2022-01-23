UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 9,675 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.