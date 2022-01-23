UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $7.24 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $75.08 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

