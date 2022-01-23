US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,054 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DocuSign by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 49.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.30. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

