US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

