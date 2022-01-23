US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

