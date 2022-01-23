V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.