Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $314.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $314.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.67.

NYSE MTN opened at $279.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

