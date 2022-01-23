Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY has been the topic of several other reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.20.

Vallourec stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.82. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

