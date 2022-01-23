VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Shares Up 1.3%

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.99. 6,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

EINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$720.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

