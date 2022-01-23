Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after purchasing an additional 115,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

