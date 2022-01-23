Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.84

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 64853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.