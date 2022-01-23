Velo (VELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.37 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Velo has a total market capitalization of $60.94 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velo has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

