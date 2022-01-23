Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $956.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $956.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.70 million. Ventas reported sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.48 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.