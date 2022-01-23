Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

