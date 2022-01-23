Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.1000 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $7,674.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00307551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.