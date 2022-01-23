ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

