VIBE Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, VIBE has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $12,212.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

