Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,186 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 705,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

