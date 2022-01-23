VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,460.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. VIG has a market cap of $591,890.68 and approximately $1,460.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 2,094.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

