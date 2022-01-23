Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $567,318.47 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VIR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

