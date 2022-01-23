Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $567,318.47 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VIR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
