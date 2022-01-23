Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. 638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

