Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. 638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
The stock has a market cap of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
