Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.35

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 28927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

