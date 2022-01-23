WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Hits $60,114.55

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $60,114.55 and approximately $64.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

