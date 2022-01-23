Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

